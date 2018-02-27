Russia vetoes Western effort to call out Iran over Yemen at UN

Russia on Monday vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution that would have called out Iran for failing to prevent its weapons from falling into the hands of Yemen's Houthi group.

People shout slogans during a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the 2011 uprising that toppled Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh in Taiz, Yemen February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

However, the 15-member Council unanimously adopted a rival, Russian-proposed resolution that did not mention Iran and that extended a targeted sanctions regime related to the civil war in Yemen.

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; editing by Grant McCool)

Source: Reuters

