Russia vetoes Western effort to call out Iran over Yemen at UN

Russia on Monday vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution that would have called out Iran for failing to prevent its weapons from falling into the hands of Yemen's Houthi group.

UNITED NATIONS: Russia on Monday vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution that would have called out Iran for failing to prevent its weapons from falling into the hands of Yemen's Houthi group.

However, the 15-member Council unanimously adopted a rival, Russian-proposed resolution that did not mention Iran and that extended a targeted sanctions regime related to the civil war in Yemen.

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; editing by Grant McCool)