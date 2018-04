Russia will cope with the latest round of U.S. sanctions, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW: Russia will cope with the latest round of U.S. sanctions, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

"There is no doubt that we will cope with this pressure. We've learned how to do it," Medvedev told the Russian parliament.

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)