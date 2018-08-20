Russia will help Lebanon return refugees to Syria - Lavrov

Russia will help Lebanon return Syrian refugees there return to their country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday after talks with his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil in Moscow.

MOSCOW: Russia will help Lebanon return Syrian refugees there return to their country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday after talks with his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil in Moscow.

Lavrov said Lebanon should not become a hostage of the Syrian refugee crisis. Russia was opposed to foreign intervention in Lebanon's domestic affairs, Lavrov added.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Heavens)