Russia will help Lebanon return refugees to Syria - Lavrov

World

Russia will help Lebanon return Syrian refugees there return to their country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday after talks with his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil in Moscow.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov meets with his Lebanese counterpart Bassil in Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil react while entering a hall during a meeting in Moscow, Russia August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Lavrov said Lebanon should not become a hostage of the Syrian refugee crisis. Russia was opposed to foreign intervention in Lebanon's domestic affairs, Lavrov added.

