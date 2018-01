Russian, Iranian foreign ministers discuss Syria

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by telephone with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif about preparations for a Russian-hosted Syrian People's Congress, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday in a statement.

