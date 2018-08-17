Russian, Turkish defence ministers discuss Syrian refugees - TASS

MOSCOW: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the return of Syrian refugees to Syria with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar during talks in Moscow on Friday, the TASS news agency cited the Russian ministry as saying.

The talks also touched on the humanitarian situation in Syria as well as on cooperation between Turkey and Russia's defence ministries, the ministry was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn)