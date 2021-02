MOSCOW: A Russian court slapped Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with a 850,000-rouble (US$11,000) fine on Saturday after finding him guilty of slandering a World War Two veteran in a case Navalny said was dreamt up to discredit him.

The 44-year-old opposition politician earlier on Saturday (Feb 20) lost an appeal against his jailing in a separate case.

Advertisement