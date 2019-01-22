Russian court rules to keep suspected US spy Whelan in custody - Ifax

A court in Moscow ruled on Tuesday that former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, who is being held in Russia on spying charges, can remain in custody, the Interfax news agency said.

Detained former U.S. marine Whelan attends a court hearing in Moscow
Former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, who was detained by Russia's FSB security service on suspicion of spying, looks out of a defendants' cage before a court hearing in Moscow, Russia January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Whelan, who was detained by Russia's Federal Security Service on Dec. 28 and whose family says he is innocent, had been appealing for release on bail.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet)

