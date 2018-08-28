Russian defence minister says in talks with armed groups in Syria's Idlib to reach peace - RIA

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that the Russian military was in talks with leaders of armed groups in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province to reach a peace settlement, Russian news agency RIA reported.

Shoigu said the aim of the Idlib talks was to reach peaceful resolution similar to the settlements in Syria's Eastern Ghouta and Deraa, RIA said.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Alison Williams)