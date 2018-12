KIEV: Russian hackers broke into the IT systems of more than 100 military and state institutions in western Ukraine, a statement by the state security service (SBU) said on Friday.

The stolen information could be used by Russia to hurt Ukraine's national security, the statement said.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)