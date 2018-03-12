Russian military says it evacuated 52 civilians from Syria's Ghouta

World

Russian military says it evacuated 52 civilians from Syria's Ghouta

The Russian military said late on Sunday that it had managed to evacuate 52 civilians, including 26 children, from Syria's rebel-held eastern Ghouta after talks with local authorities.

FILE PHOTO: A boy is seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus
FILE PHOTO: A boy is seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh/File Photo

Bookmark

MOSCOW: The Russian military said late on Sunday that it had managed to evacuate 52 civilians, including 26 children, from Syria's rebel-held eastern Ghouta after talks with local authorities.

The civilians, inhabitants of the town of Misraba, were taken to a temporary refugee camp where they were receiving medical aid, the Russian military said in a statement.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark