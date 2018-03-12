Russian military says it evacuated 52 civilians from Syria's Ghouta

The Russian military said late on Sunday that it had managed to evacuate 52 civilians, including 26 children, from Syria's rebel-held eastern Ghouta after talks with local authorities.

The civilians, inhabitants of the town of Misraba, were taken to a temporary refugee camp where they were receiving medical aid, the Russian military said in a statement.

