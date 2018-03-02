Russian military says new five-hour truce starts in Syria's Ghouta: Report

Russian military says new five-hour truce starts in Syria's Ghouta: Report

The Russian military said a five-hour truce had begun in Syria's Eastern Ghouta on Friday, the fourth such truce in as many days, the Interfax news agency quoted an official at Russia's ceasefire monitoring centre in Syria as saying.

A boy walks near damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus
A boy walks near damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Polina Nikolskaya; editing by Andrew Osborn)

Source: Reuters

