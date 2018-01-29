Russian opposition leader Navalny released after rally

Supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny look out from windows of a building during a rally for a boycott of a Mar 18 presidential election in St. Petersburg, Russia. (REUTERS/Anton Vaganov)
MOSCOW: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from police custody late on Sunday (Jan 28) after a brief appearance at a rally in Moscow calling for the boycott of a March presidential election that he said would be a rigged.

Navalny's lawyer, Olga Mikhailova, told Reuters that her client had been released without charge but would have to face court at a later date.

If charged with violating laws on holding demonstrations, Navalny could face up to 30 days in jail.

