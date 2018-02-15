Russian opposition leader Navalny says access to his website being blocked

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Thursday that Internet providers in Russia had started blocking access to his website on the orders of the country's communications watchdog.

Navalny said on social media that Roscomnadzor, the regulator, had said last week it would block access to his site based on a court order obtained by billionaire Oleg Deripaska unless certain material was removed from it.

Deripaska has accused Navalny of spreading lies about him.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)