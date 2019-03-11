Russian passenger plane makes emergency landing in Baku after bomb threat: RIA

MOSCOW: A Ural Airlines passenger plane carrying 225 people bound for Moscow made an emergency landing in Baku on Monday (Mar 11) after the cabin crew suspected there might be a bomb on board the plane, RIA news agency cited Baku's airport as saying.

Flight U61116, an Airbus A321-231, was flying to the Russian capital from Bahrain, the airport's press service was quoted as saying.



The flight departed Bahrain at 11am local time, and landed in Baku about 2 hours later, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.