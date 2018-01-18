Russian police search St Petersburg headquarters of opposition leader Navalny

World

Russian police search St Petersburg headquarters of opposition leader Navalny

Russian police searched the campaign headquarters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in St Petersburg on Thursday ahead of a presidential election on March 18, a video feed streamed live to the Internet by Navalny's supporters showed.

FILE PHOTO - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks in the studio of the radio station Echo of Moscow in Moscow, Russia December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Bookmark

MOSCOW: Russian police searched the campaign headquarters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in St Petersburg on Thursday ahead of a presidential election on March 18, a video feed streamed live to the Internet by Navalny's supporters showed.

The feed showed police checking campaigners' passports. Russia's central election commission declined to register Navalny as a candidate in the election, citing what Navalny said was a trumped up criminal conviction.

Thursday's police search took place on the same day as President Vladimir Putin, who polls show is on track to be comfortably re-elected, was visiting St Petersburg.

(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark