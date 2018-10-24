Russian soccer fans hurt in Rome metro escalator accident - media

ROME: An escalator in a Rome metro station broke on Tuesday, injuring 20 people, most of them CSKA Moscow soccer fans, Italian police said.

One person was seriously hurt in the accident at the city-centre Repubblica station, they said.

State television RAI broadcast a video of the incident that showed a packed escalator suddenly speed up, hurtling people down the stairs. Italian media said some soccer supporters were trapped between the metal plates of the steps.

The station was full of Russian fans at the time as they headed towards Rome's Olympic Stadium where CSKA Moscow were due to play AS Roma in the Champions League later on Tuesday.

La Repubblica website said the escalator broke after singing and chanting fans started to jump up and down on it.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

