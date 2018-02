MOSCOW: Russian technical specialists are set to arrive this week at Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, RIA Novosti news agency reported on Thursday.

Most U.N. and Western sanctions on Iran were lifted two years ago under the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and key world powers, which is enshrined in a United Nations Security Council resolution.

