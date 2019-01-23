Russian spy chief met Saudi counterpart and Crown Prince - Ifax

World

Russian spy chief met Saudi counterpart and Crown Prince - Ifax

The head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence agency Sergei Naryshkin on Monday met Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as the head of the kingdom's intelligence services, the Interfax news agency said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s foreign intelligence agency, attends United Russia poli
FILE PHOTO: Sergey Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s foreign intelligence agency, attends United Russia political party annual convention in Moscow, Russia December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Bookmark

MOSCOW: The head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence agency Sergei Naryshkin on Monday met Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as the head of the kingdom's intelligence services, the Interfax news agency said on Wednesday.

Naryshkin discussed cooperation in the fight against international terrorism with his Saudi counterpart, Interfax cited Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service as saying.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark