Russian spying significant and increasing - Swiss intelligence chief

ZURICH: Russia spying in Switzerland is significant and increasing, the Swiss intelligence agency said on Friday after two high-profile cases involving alleged Russian agents attempting to infiltrate sites in Switzerland.

"I cannot give a lot of details about the Russian activities in Switzerland but it is clear we have more activities than before," Jean-Philippe Gaudin, director of the NDB intelligence service, told Reuters on the sidelines of a news conference.

"I cannot say how many spies, but it is significant. Of course I have a lot of information but I will share that with my colleagues elsewhere and not with the media."

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Michael Shields)