Rwanda decides to free jailed opposition leader Victoire Ingabire

KIGALI: Rwanda has decided to free Victoire Ingabire, an opposition leader who was convicted for 15 years, the justice ministry said late on Friday.

Ingabire, who leads the unregistered FDU-Inkingi opposition party, will be freed immediately along with other prisoners, including singer Kizito Mihigo, who was jailed in 2015 for plotting to kill President Paul Kagame, the ministry said in a statement

(Reporting by Clement Uwingiriyimana; Writing by Duncan Miriri)