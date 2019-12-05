Sage's oral depression therapy fails in late-stage trial

REUTERS: Sage Therapeutics Inc said on Thursday its experimental drug failed to meet the main goal of reducing symptoms in patients with severe depression in a late-stage study.

At the 15-day mark during the trial, patients treated with the oral therapy, SAGE-217, did not show a statistically significant improvement on a scale that scores people on 17 different parameters, including anxiety and insomnia.

The drug is also being tested as an oral treatment for postpartum depression and is expected to be an alternative to the company's 60-hour continuous intravenous infusion therapy, Zulresso.

