Salvini says Italy will work with Poland to build new Europe

WARSAW: Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini wants Poland and Italy to work together on a new Europe, he said at a press conference in Warsaw on Wednesday.

"Poland and Italy will be part of the new spring of Europe, the renaissance of European values," he told reporters during a press conference with Poland's Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski.

"The Europe that will come to form in June (after May's European Parliament elections) will lead us all than the one that exists today and is run by bureaucrats."

