Samsung, IBM launch platform to improve first responders' safety

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is partnering with International Business Machines Corp to help improve the work environments for police officers, fire fighters and other first responders, the companies said on Tuesday.

REUTERS: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is partnering with International Business Machines Corp to help improve the work environments for police officers, fire fighters and other first responders, the companies said on Tuesday.

IBM's cloud will work with Samsung Galaxy devices to track the health vitals of a worker to determine if that person needs help.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The platform, which enterprises can customize per their needs, is currently at pilot stage and is being tested by multiple police forces, the companies said.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)