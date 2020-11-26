Samuel Paty: Four more students charged in France over teacher's beheading

PARIS: Four teenage students have been charged in France over the killing of Samuel Paty, including three for allegedly pointing out the teacher to his murderer, a judical source said on Thursday (Nov 26).

Three other pupils were charged with complicity earlier this month over the beheading of Paty on Oct 16, who had shown his students cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad as part of a lesson on free speech.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three of the four students charged on Thursday were suspected of identifying Paty to his killer, 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov, who then tracked him down and beheaded him in a street near his school.



The three, who are between 13 and 14 years old, are being charged with "complicity in a terrorist murder", the source said.

The fourth is the daughter of Brahim Chnina, who launched a virulent online campaign against Paty denouncing the teacher's use of the cartoons published by satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She has been charged with "slanderous denunciation" of Paty after relating her version of events in the classroom, though she did not actually attend his civics lesson.

Paty's murder sparked a torrent of outrage that prompted President Emmanuel Macron to crack down on Islamist extremism and violence in a country reeling from a wave of jihadist attacks since 2015 that has killed more than 250 people.