Sanofi signs US rights deal with Roche for flu treatment Tamiflu

French drugs and healthcare group Sanofi said on Tuesday it had signed a rights deal with Roche for the 'Tamiflu' product in the United States.

PARIS: French drugs and healthcare group Sanofi said on Tuesday it had signed a rights deal with Roche for the 'Tamiflu' product in the United States.

The deal will give Sanofi exclusive U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) rights to Tamiflu, which is used for the prevention and treatment of flu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This is a strategic and important transaction for us as we strive to continually bring innovations to the market," said Alan Main, executive vice president of Sanofi's consumer healthcare division, in a statement.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)