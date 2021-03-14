Londoners protest after police officer charged with Sarah Everard's murder

LONDON: Police in London clashed with mourners and protesters on Saturday (Mar 13) after more than a thousand people gathered to mark the killing of Sarah Everard, hours after the police officer charged with her murder appeared in court.

Sarah Everard's disappearance as she walked home on the evening of March 3 had led to a wave of accounts from women about the dangers of walking streets alone at night, and dismay at the failure of police and wider society to tackle this.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Early on Saturday an impromptu memorial with flowers and candles sprang up around the bandstand on Clapham Common in southwest London, near where Everard was last seen alive.

Well-wishers, one with a placard that reads "How many more", gather at the band-stand where a planned vigil in honour of murder victim Sarah Everard which was officially cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions was to place on Clapham Common, south London on Mar 13, 2021. (Photo: AFPJUSTIN TALLIS)

Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was among those who paid their respects. A palace official said Kate "remembers what it was like to walk around London at night before she was married".

By late on Saturday around a thousand people - mostly women - gathered at the site to pay their respects and protest at the lack of security they felt when out alone. Some chanted "shame on you" at police who were present.



Advertisement

Advertisement

People gather, at the band stand in Clapham Common, in memory of Sarah Everard, after an official vigil was cancelled, in London, Saturday, Mar 13, 2021. (Photo: AP/Frank Augstein)

Campaign groups had wanted to organise a formal vigil, but London's Metropolitan Police said people should not gather due to coronavirus restrictions. The head of the force, Cressida Dick, said any vigil "would be unlawful and would be unsafe".

As more people arrived during the evening, some chanting "sisters united will never be defeated", police stormed in and tried to disperse the crowds gathered around a bandstand. Video footage showed scuffles and some women forced to the floor.

Advertisement

Police were not immediately able to say how many people they had arrested.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan - who is responsible for policing in the city - said officers' response "was at times neither appropriate or proportionate" and added that he was seeking an urgent explanation from Dick.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer called the scenes "deeply disturbing" and Conservative interior minister Priti Patel said she too wanted answers from police about "upsetting" images.



Flowers placed by police officers at the golf course entrance are pictured, as the investigation into the disappearance of Sarah Everard continues, in Ashford, Britain, Mar 11, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs

WOMEN'S SAFETY

Laura, 24, who did not want to give her full name for fear of reprisals, described the scene as "pretty bad" with "a bunch of mostly male officers looking at a crowd of women from the centre of the bandstand".

"We're not threatening anyone, we just want to pay our respects to Sarah," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The local police force, Lambeth Police, said the gathering was unsafe during the coronavirus pandemic and risked public health, urging people to go home.

But Britain's opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said the scenes from Clapham Common were "deeply disturbing".

"Women came together to mourn Sarah Everard - they should have been able to do so peacefully," he said in a statement.

"I share their anger and upset at how this has been handled. This was not the way to police this protest."



Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he and his partner Carrie Symonds would light a candle in memory of Everard.

"I will do everything I can to make sure the streets are safe and ensure women and girls do not face harassment or abuse," he said.

Appearing at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning, 48-year-old police officer Wayne Couzens, wearing a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his identity.

Couzens's lawyer did not enter a plea to the charges of kidnap and murder ahead of a fuller court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Couzens remains in custody.

Everard, a marketing executive, disappeared while walking home from a friend's house at about 9.30pm on Mar 3. Police discovered Everard's body on Wednesday in woodland about 80 km southeast of London. The court heard that her body was found in a builder's refuse bag, and was identified using dental records.

Couzens joined the Metropolitan Police in 2018 and guarded foreign embassies before his arrest.

England's police watchdog has launched an investigation into the Metropolitan Police's handling of the case.

