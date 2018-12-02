Saudi, Colombia to strengthen cooperation, Falih says

Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC producer Colombia plan to strengthen energy cooperation, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Twitter after a meeting with his counterpart Maria Fernanda Suarez in Bogota.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih addresses India Energy Forum in New Delhi, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

The Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and oil exporters outside OPEC meet in Vienna this week to discuss oil production levels.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

