Saudi, Colombia to strengthen cooperation, Falih says
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC producer Colombia plan to strengthen energy cooperation, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Twitter after a meeting with his counterpart Maria Fernanda Suarez in Bogota.
The Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and oil exporters outside OPEC meet in Vienna this week to discuss oil production levels.
