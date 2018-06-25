Saudi air defences intercept missiles above capital - state media

DUBAI/RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air defence forces intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthi militia over Riyadh on Sunday, state-run al-Ikhbariya television said on Sunday.

The Houthis' al-Masira television said later that rockets were aimed at Saudi defence ministry and other targets in the Saudi capital. Reuters could not verify the report independently.

"The missile force 'Burkan (Volcano)' hit its targets in Riyadh with high precision," al-Masira said, without giving details.

At least six loud blasts were heard and bright flashes were seen in the sky over Riyadh, and puffs of smoke were visible above the city, a Reuters witness said.

There were no reported casualties or damage immediately, but there was shrapnel on a street in the diplomatic quarter where most embassies are located and many foreigners live, a Reuters witness said.

A high security presence was spotted in the neighbourhood, in addition to fire trucks, the witness added. Security personnel prevented people from entering the district.

There was no immediate comment from the Saudi authorities or from the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen against the Houthi movement, which has targeted Riyadh with ballistic missiles several times in recent months.

(Reporting by Dahlia Nehme in Dubai, Stepehn Kalin in Riyadh, Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Editing by Andrew Bolton)