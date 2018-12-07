Saudi Arabia announces 100 million euros aid to Sahel nations
REUTERS: Saudi Arabia pledged 100 million euros (US$113.7 million) to support priority investment programs in Africa's Sahel region, the state-run Saudi Press Agency said on Thursday evening.
Saudi State minister for African Affairs Ahmed Qattan made the announcement at a donors meeting for the five-member Sahel group, held in the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott, it said.
The other countries making up the Sahel group are Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Niger.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)