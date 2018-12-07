Saudi Arabia announces 100 million euros aid to Sahel nations

REUTERS: Saudi Arabia pledged 100 million euros (US$113.7 million) to support priority investment programs in Africa's Sahel region, the state-run Saudi Press Agency said on Thursday evening.

Saudi State minister for African Affairs Ahmed Qattan made the announcement at a donors meeting for the five-member Sahel group, held in the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott, it said.

Advertisement

The other countries making up the Sahel group are Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Niger.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)