Saudi Arabia denounces US Senate position on Khashoggi - statement

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry denounced "recent position of US senate" saying the Jamal Khashoggi incident is a crime that does not reflect the policy of the kingdom, in a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency late on Sunday.

"The recent position of the United States Senate, which has been built on baseless allegations and accusations, includes blatant interference in its internal affairs and the role of the Kingdom at the regional and international level", the statement said.

(Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif; editing by Chris Reese)