Saudi Arabia does not extradite its citizens - foreign minister

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Adel Al-Jubeir, said on Sunday the country does not extradite its citizens when asked about a Turkish court's arrest order for two Saudi suspects in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"We don't extradite our citizens," he said at a news conference at the end of the annual Gulf Cooperation Council summit.

Istanbul’s chief prosecutor has filed warrants for the arrest of a top Saudi aide and the deputy head of its foreign intelligence on suspicion of planning Khashoggi's killing, two Turkish officials said last week.

(Reporting by Stephen Kalin in Riyadh, Writing by Tuqa Khalid in Dubai. Editing by Jane Merriman)