Saudi prosecutor seeks death sentence for five suspects in Khashoggi murder case

DUBAI: A Saudi prosecutor has asked for the death penalty for five of 11 suspects held over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the country's consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2, the state news agency SPA reported on Thursday (Jan 3).

The call came during the first court hearing in the Khashoggi case, which has badly hurt the kingdom's international reputation and strained its relations with Western countries.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Gareth Jones)