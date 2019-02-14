Saudi Arabia regrets EU inclusion in dirty-money blacklist: Statement

Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Minister of Finance, gestures during a news conference announcing the first Quarter of Saudi budget, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2017. (Photo: Reuters)

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia said it regrets the European Commission's decision to include the country in a blacklist of nations seen as posing a threat to the bloc because of lax controls against terrorism financing and money laundering, a statement published by Saudi Press Agency said early on Thursday (Feb 14).

"Saudi Arabia's commitment to combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism is a strategic priority and we will continue to develop and improve our regulatory and legislative frameworks to achieve this goal," the statement quoted Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan as saying.

Source: Reuters/ic

