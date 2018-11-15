Saudi Arabia says supports UN peace efforts on Yemen

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Thursday that the kingdom supports U.N.-led peace efforts to end the war in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition has been battling Iran-aligned Houthi insurgents for more than three years.

"We support a peaceful solution in Yemen and we support the efforts of the U.N. special envoy to Yemen," Adel al-Jubeir told reporters. "We are committed to delivering all the necessary humanitarian aid to our brothers in Yemen."

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad in Dubai and Maha El Dahan and Asma Al Sherif in Dubai; Writing by Nafisa Eltahi; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous and Gareth Jones)