Saudi Arabia to convene Arab leaders over recent attacks

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invited Gulf and Arab leaders to convene emergency summits to discuss the implications of this week’s attacks against the kingdom and neighbouring United Arab Emirates, the foreign ministry said on Saturday (May 18).

The meetings are set for May 30 in Mecca, the ministry said on Twitter.

Four commercial ships were sabotaged off the coast of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, and two days later drones attacked oil installations west of the Saudi capital Riyadh.

