Saudi-backed Yemeni government team heads to Sweden for peace talks

DUBAI: The Saudi-backed Yemeni government delegation left for Sweden on Wednesday to join the Iranian-aligned Houthi group for U.N.- sponsored peace talks this week, a Yemeni official said.

The team, representing the internationally recognised government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, left from the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh for the consultations, the first since 2016.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari in Aden; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)