Saudi coalition says it destroyed Houthi drone control centre in Yemen

CAIRO: A Saudi-led military coalition destroyed a communication and control centre used to direct drones deployed by Yemen's Houthi group, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported on Friday, citing a coalition statement.

Drones belonging to the Iranian-aligned movement attacked a Yemeni government military parade in the southern province of Lahaj on Thursday, killing several people, Saudi and Houthi media reported.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif, Editing by William Maclean)