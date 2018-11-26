Saudi crown prince arrives in Bahrain

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in the Bahraini capital Manama on Sunday for the second leg of his Arab tour after visiting the United Arab Emirates.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia&apos;s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman leaves the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

The visit is part of the prince's first trip abroad since the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul last month drew global condemnation.

(Reporting by Hesham Hajali; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

