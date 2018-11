Saudi crown prince launches project for first nuclear plant in Saudi Arabia

Saudi's crown prince on Monday launched a project to build the first nuclear research reactor in the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched seven strategic projects in the fields of renewable energy, atomic energy, water desalination, genetic medicine and the aircraft industry during his visit to King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) on Monday.

The two most significant projects launched include a nuclear research reactor and a centre for the development of aircraft structures.

