Saudi crown prince to attend G20 summit in Argentina-Al Arabiya TV

Saudi Arabia's crown prince will participate in a G20 summit in Argentina at the end of the month, Al Arabiya television reported on Monday.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's crown prince will participate in a G20 summit in Argentina at the end of the month, Al Arabiya television reported on Monday.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will head to the G20 summit as part of a foreign trip, it quoted Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih as saying.

Advertisement

The kingdom is facing a global outcry over the murder of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the country's Istanbul consulate in early October, which has strained its ties with the West.

(Reporting by Stephen Kalin in Riyadh and Nayera Abdallah in Cairo, Editing by William Maclean)