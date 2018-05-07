Saudi forces kill man wanted for deadly checkpoint attack

DUBAI: Saudi security forces shot dead a man wanted for an attack which killed four officers at a checkpoint in southwestern Asir province late last month, the Interior Ministry reported on Monday.

According to the announcement carried by state news agency SPA, the man shot, Khaled Mohammed Ali al-Shahri, was surrounded in his family home in the town of al-Wahda on Saturday night but refused to surrender and attacked security forces with a knife.

Advertisement

The motive for the April 20 attack he was accused of having committed was not clear. Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported at the time that one gunman was killed and two were detained.

Asir province borders Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is battling the armed Houthi group, but it was not immediately clear if the incident was related to that three-year war.

(Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by Alison Williams)