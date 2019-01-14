Saudi foreign ministry denies reopening Damascus embassy - state TV
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday denied media reports that it was reopening its embassy in Damascus amid attempts by some Arab states, including ones that once backed rebels against President Bashar al-Assad, to reconcile with him.
A source at the Saudi foreign ministry denied comments attributed to Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf as completely untrue, according to a statement.
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams)