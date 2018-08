Saudi government reiterates rejection of Canadian 'interference'

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's government reiterated its rejection of what it called Canadian "interference" in the kingdom's internal affairs, Saudi state TV reported on Tuesday.

After Canada called for arrested Saudi rights activists to be freed, Riyadh on Sunday recalled its ambassador from Ottawa and gave the Canadian ambassador 24 hours to leave.

The Saudi government also placed a ban on new trade with Canada.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by John Stonestreet)