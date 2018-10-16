Saudi journalist's disappearance 'deeply concerning', Britain tells Turkey

Britain's foreign minister Jeremy Hunt told his Turkish counterpart on Monday that the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi remains "deeply concerning" and a credible and thorough investigation was needed.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt addresses the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

"We have been urging Saudi Arabia to cooperate fully with the investigation. There remain questions about the disappearance of Mr Khashoggi that only Saudi Arabia can answer," Hunt said after meeting Mevlut Cavusoglu in London.

