Saudi king calls Morocco king to review 'brotherly relations'

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud called Morocco's King Mohammed VI to review "brotherly relations" between the two countries, state news agency SPA said on Wednesday (Mar 20).

Moroccan media last month said Morocco has recalled its ambassador to Saudi Arabia for consultations, indicating cracks in relations between the traditional Sunni Muslim allies over Yemen, Qatar and Western Sahara.

Advertisement

The call also discussed regional and international events, SPA added.

