Saudi king hosts Abu Dhabi crown prince amid Sudan turmoil

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Tuesday hosted Abu Dhabi's crown prince for talks, state media said, after the Gulf allies threw their support behind Sudan's military rulers who ousted veteran leader Omar al-Bashir.

Abu Dhabi's Prince Mohammed bin Zayed discussed "regional developments" with the king and his powerful son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the official Saudi Press Agency said in a brief report.

After weeks of silence on Sudan's political turmoil, Saudi Arabia and the UAE on Sunday released a brief reaction to Bashir's toppling following months of street protests, calling for "stability" and a "peaceful transition".

Saudi Arabia and the UAE both voiced backing for Sudan's Transitional Military Council, with Riyadh promising an aid package to Sudanese people.

Sudan plays a key role in the regional interests of Saudi Arabia and its allies, siding with Riyadh against Shiite Iran and providing troops in the Saudi-led coalition fighting in the Yemen war.

A senior Sudanese military official on Monday said troops from his country will remain in Yemen until the Arab alliance achieves its goals.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE intervened in the Yemen war in 2015 to fight Iran-aligned Huthi rebels.

The Gulf powerhouses are also following events in Libya, where forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive on Tripoli, now controlled by a UN-recognised government and an array of militias.

Haftar's close ties to Saudi Arabia and the UAE are critical to his campaign, observers say.

Saudi Arabia is said to have recently pledged tens of millions of dollars to the warlord's forces, according to the Wall Street Journal.