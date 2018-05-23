Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi boats targeting tanker in Red Sea-Al Arabiya

DUBAI: The Saudi-led coalition has destroyed two Houthi boats threatening an oil tanker in the Red Sea, Al Arabiya television reported on Wednesday.

Separately, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) news agency WAM said UAE coalition forces destroyed two boats described as being deployed by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement to target the tanker, while another two escaped.

Advertisement

Neither report gave specifics about the tanker or mentioned whether it had been damaged.

(Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Katie Paul and Dale Hudson)